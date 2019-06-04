Teen suspected in up to 20 incidents of vandalism using slingshot, marbles, unfired bullets

An 18-year-old from Bel Air is suspected in possibly 20 incidents of using a slingshot to fire small objects at homes and businesses over six days last week.

A summons has been issued for the teen, a male, but it had not been served as of Tuesday afternoon, said Kyle Andersen, a public information specialist for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office, Bel Air Police Department and Maryland State Police are investigating multiple incidents in which residents reported vandalism from a small projectile, fired mostly at windows of homes but a few at vehicles.

In most of the incidents, the suspect used marbles or unfired bullets, Andersen said. The bullets were still in their casings.

The teen was stopped by Bel Air Police on Thursday evening, Chief Charles Moore said.

The Sheriff’s Office had obtained video surveillance of the suspect’s vehicle and it was circulated among local law enforcement officers.

A Bel Air officer was on patrol around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and stopped a vehicle matching the suspect’s on Baltimore Pike, Moore said.

“While approaching the vehicle, he observed a slingshot in plain view inside the vehicle,” Moore said. “Also observed was a container of marbles.”

The suspect was the only person in the car and when he was searched, several 9 mm rounds were found in his pocket, Moore said.

He was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office, which released him and issued a summons charging him in several of the incidents.

Seven incidents were reported to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office on May 30 between the hours of 5:24 and 11:23 p.m., including the 1000 block of Rosemont Drive in Joppa, 700 block of Reckord Road in Fallston, the 200 and 300 blocks of Princeton Lane in Bel Air, the 100 block of Meadow Road in Bel Air, the 800 block of Delray Drive in Forest Hill and the 2000 block of Garden Drive in Forest Hill.

All of them involved windows or windows on doors, except on Delray Drive, where a window of a vehicle was shot out, Andersen said.

Nine similar incidents of vandalism were reported to Bel Air Police Department between May 28 and Friday, Moore said.

Windows of three businesses on Thomas Street were damaged, windows of two homes on Kelly Avenue were damaged, as were windows of homes on Giles Street, Reed Street and Brooks Road and a business on Bond Street.

Bel Air Police anticipate charging the teen soon, Moore said.

Maryland State Police are investigating four similar incidents, Lt. Tim Mullin, commander of the Bel Air Barrack said, but detectives had not been able to link their cases to the ones being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and Bel Air Police Department.

Three incidents troopers are investigated were reported at three of the Jones car dealerships on Belair Road and they happened sometime between May 26 and 27, Mullin said. The fourth was reported on Thursday by B&M Clean, also on Belair Road.

“We are working with the Sheriff’s Office and Bel Air to determine if they’re related, but they are similar incidents,” Mullin said.

Anyone who may have had similar damage is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Northern Precinct, 410-692-7880, or Southern Precinct, 410-612-1717; Bel Air Police Department, 410-638-4500; or Maryland State Police, 410-838-4101.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS