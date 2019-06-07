18-year-old from Bel Air served summons for vandalism caused by slingshot

The 18-year-old who allegedly used a slingshot to fire marbles and bullets at windows was served a summons Friday, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Robert Thomas Dolan, 18, of the 1100 block of Oak Ridge Court in Bel Air, is facing seven counts of vandalism more than $1,000 and three counts of vandalism less than $1,000.

A trial is scheduled Aug. 12, according to online court records.

Dolan is charged by the sheriff’s office in connection with a handful of incidents in the last week, primarily in the Bel Air area but also one in Joppa.

Seven incidents were reported to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office on May 30 between the hours of 5 and 11:23 p.m., including the 1000 block of Rosemont Drive in Joppa, 700 block of Reckord Road in Fallston, the 200 and 300 blocks of Princeton Lane in Bel Air, the 800 block of Delray Drive and the 800 block of Bernadette Drive in Forest Hill and the 2000 block of Garden Drive in Forest Hill.

In most of the incidents, the suspect used marbles or unfired bullets, said Kyle Andersen, a public information specialist for the sheriff’s office. The bullets were still in their casings.

More charges could be filed by the Sheriff’s Office if additional incidents arise, Andersen said.

Charges could also be filed by Maryland State Police and Bel Air Police Department, who are investigating similar incidents.

After local police were told to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to the incidents, a Bel Air officer stopped a car matching the description on May 30 on Baltimore Pike.

On the seat was a slingshot and several 9 mm rounds were in Dolan’s pocket, police said.

Dolan was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office, which released him and issued a summons charging him in several of the incidents.

Dolan was unable to be reached for comment. Court records did not list an attorney for Dolan. A phone number listed for his address was no longer in service.