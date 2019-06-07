Police: Robbers take cash, shoes from Edgewood Shoe City store

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a shoe store in Edgewood Thursday night.

Around 7:50 p.m. June 6, five unknown individuals entered the Shoe City in the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway, police said.

One person, armed with a handgun, struck an employee in the head with it and ordered the employee to the floor, according to the sheriff’s office. The four other individuals approached two other employees in the store and forced them to the ground.

The five individuals then robbed the employees of their personal property, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and several pairs of shoes from the store, police said.

They then fled in a dark, four-door sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate. The vehicle was missing a driver’s side rear hubcap. The car was last seen traveling west on Route 40.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-409-3546, Harford Crime Solvers at 888-540-8477, or submit a tip online at www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted.