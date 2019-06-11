Harford school board honors state champions, problem-solver and future teachers

Harford County celebrated its state champions, its problem-solvers and its future teachers Monday night at the board of education meeting.

The boys and girls lacrosse teams at Patterson Mill High School were state champions this year, for the second year in a row.

The Patterson Mill High School boys lacrosse team, coached by Jason Bellamy and assistants John Grubb, Brian Tallon, Ray Paquin and Chase Tallon, included: Travis Karwatka, Chance Urban, Nick Repke, Robby March, Kevin Shao, Gavin Robinson, Zac Haskell, Ryan Frankis, Chris Blackwell, Austin Abner, Evan Ehly, Matt Gallagher, Connor Madsen, Kevin Dyke, Jacob Glendon, Alex Capurso, Cole Birdsong, Luke Fletcher, Ethan Kroll, Nathan Karwatka, Jack Brown, Preston Weinberg, Will Pape, Samai Patel, Caleb Duncan and Justin Strawderman. Team managers were Kayla Iwanowski, Sydney Pantazelos, Sophia Marks, and Vicky Figueroa.

The Patterson Mill High School girls lacrosse team, coached by Kim Burgasser and assistants Stacey Sewell and Ken Zorbach, included: Jenna Tangires, Gabbie Franco, Lindsey Tolliver, Liz Fabiano, Elise Alders, Michaela Reid, Bethany Bruck, Emily Brown, Anna Salerno, Lauren Thomas, Katelyn Springer, Madison Dawson, Faith Treptow, Mikaela Truong, Sydney Beck and Delaney Madsen. Ali Chenworth was team manager.

Harford also had several individual winners in tennis and track.

In tennis, Patterson Mill’s Meadow Santoriello won girls singles for the 1A East region.

In track, Havre de Grace High School’s Khalif Charlton won the Class 1A high jump. From Harford Technical High School, Caitlyn Bobb won the Class 2A 200 meter dash and the 400 meter dash (her second state championship in a row for these two events); Nya Ray, Petronilla Onyebadi, Beyonce Kelly and Caitlyn Bobb won the Class 2A 4X200 meter relay; Caitlyn Bobb, Savannah Kent, Morgan Dean and Beyonce Kelly won the Class 2A 4X400 meter relay (the second state title in a row in this event for Harford Technical High School); and Beyonce Kelly won the Class 2A high jump.

Sportsmanship awards were also presented in the Chesapeake Division to Aberdeen High School (tennis); Bel Air High School (baseball and boys track); Edgewood High School (girls lacrosse); and North Harford High School (boys lacrosse).

Harford teams winning sportsmanship awards in the Susquehanna Division included Joppatowne High School (softball, baseball and tennis) and Aberdeen High School (girls lacrosse).

Destination Imagination and Odyssey of the Mind

Harford teams competed in the global finals of Destination Imagination and Odyssey of the Mind, school-sponsored, problem-solving competitions where students must use ingenuity, creativity, and teamwork to collectively work through real-world problems.

Four Harford Destination Imagination teams competed at the Global Tournament in Kansas City the last week in May.

Aberdeen Middle School’s None of the the Above placed 51st overall; Havre de Grace Middle’s Nerdy Narwhals placed 38th overall; Homestead Wakefield Elementary’s improve team, the Drama Queens, finished in fifth place out of 64 teams and first place for Instant Challenge in the elementary improv division; and Homestead Wakefield's engineering team, the 7 Monstaneers, finished 35th out of 74 teams.

Six Harford teams competed at the Global Competition for Odyssey of the Mind.

Bel Air Middle on Problem 1, Division 2, placed 37th overall; Bel Air Middle on Problem 4, Division 2 placed 14th overall; Bel Air Middle on Problem 5, Division 2, placed 37th overall; Bel Air High on Problem 3, Division 3, placed 35th overall; Bel Air High on Problem 4, Division 3, placed 18th overall.

GET program

Five students who recently graduated were honored for becoming part of the GET Program, Growing Exceptional Teachers.

The program provides financial assistance to students planning to attend college and attain their teaching certification in a “critical shortage area” — English, math, professional and technical education, science, special education, technology education, world language and school psychology — and then return to teach in Harford schools.

Saxon Brown from Fallston High School will attend University of Maryland College Park to major in secondary education with a minor in English; Julia Foster from North Harford High will attend Goucher College to major in secondary education with a minor in French; Cloey Jacobs from Bel Air High will attend Towson University to major in speech pathology and audiology with a minor in special education/deaf studies; Samantha Marzullo from C. Milton Wright High School will attend Radford University to major in secondary education with a minor in mathematics; and Dillon Skinner from Bel Air High School will attend Harford Community College in the fall and Towson University in 2021 to major in special education.

