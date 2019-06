Last year 200 walkers took part in SARC's "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: The International Men's March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence." This year's walk in Bel Air is Saturday, April 26.

Volunteers make tye-died T-shirts at Aberdeen's annual Earth Day celebration. Earth Day 2014 is April, 26, at Festival Park. Tye-dye will again be available, so bring your own shirt.

This Saturday, April 26, there are four very popular annual events in Harford County: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes in Bel Air, Earth Day in Aberdeen, River Sweep in Havre de Grace and elsewhere along the Susquehanna River and Clear Your Clutter Day at Harford Community College.

