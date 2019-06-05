Riverside train accident [Pictures]
Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company rescue teams and paramedics, Maryland State Police and Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Riverside area east of Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon after a woman was struck by a CSX Railroad train. The victim was airlifted by State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.
David Anderson of The Aegis
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad