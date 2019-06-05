Riverside train accident [Pictures]

Drivers are stopped along westbound Route 40 in the Riverside area of Harford County as a Maryland State Police helicopter was preparing to land and pick up a woman who was struck by a CSX train Saturday afternoon.

A Maryland State Police Medevac stands by on Route 40 in Belcamp Saturday afternoon, as rescue personnel and EMTs aid a woman who was struck by a CSX freight train.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company rescue teams and paramedics, Maryland State Police and Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Riverside area east of Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon after a woman was struck by a CSX Railroad train. The victim was airlifted by State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

