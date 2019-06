Sarah Wietzel, 6, of Havre de Grace picks up trash with her Girl Scout troop during the 14th annual River Sweep at Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday morning.

Local Girl Scouts pick up trash at the base of the Havre de Grace Promenade during Rivers Sweep on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of volunteers worked along both shores of the lower Susquehanna River and in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday, cleaning up junk and other debris during the annual River Sweep.

