Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Harford County

Remembering Camp Purnell

A program was held at Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly's gift of 160 acres on the Severn River in Anne Arundel County for use as a convalescent camp for wounded World War I soldiers - the camp was named Camp Purnell in honor of the commander of Ft. McHenry Army Hospital No. 2, Lt. Col. Harry S. Purnell.

The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
73°