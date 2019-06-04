Remembering Camp Purnell

Allan Vought/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Navy Cmdr. David Van Brunt, second from left, presents Daniel Coates with a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Army Center of Military History recognizing the contributions of Coates' great-grandfather Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly during World War I. With them are Aberdeen Proving Ground Commander Maj. Gen. Randy Taylor, left, and Jonathon Streett of the Liriodendron Foundation. User Upload Caption: Navy Cmdr. David Van Brunt, second from left, presents Daniel Coates with a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Army Center of Military History recognizing the contributions of Coates' great-grandfather Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly during World War I. With them are Aberdeen Proving Ground Commander Maj. Gen. Randy Taylor, left, and Jonathon Streett of the Liriodendron Foundation.
Courtesy Ft. McHenry Archives / HANDOUT
Swimming was a popular pasttime for patients at Camp Purnell on the Severn River. User Upload Caption: Swimming was a popular pastime for the World War I soldiers who were sent to Camp Purnell on the Severn River to convalesce from their wounds. Land for the camp was provided by Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly. - Original Credit: Provided photo
A program was held at Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly's gift of 160 acres on the Severn River in Anne Arundel County for use as a convalescent camp for wounded World War I soldiers - the camp was named Camp Purnell in honor of the commander of Ft. McHenry Army Hospital No. 2, Lt. Col. Harry S. Purnell.
The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group