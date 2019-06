Matt Button / The Aegis

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe joins Det. Sgt. Henry Marchesani with the Bel AIr Police Department for a few photos Wednesday afternoon. Poe along with the Dunkiní Community Cruiser stopped by the station as well as the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company's main station on Hickory Avenue in Bel Air Wedensday afternoon to deliver donuts and freshly brewed coffee and ìPoegramsî for Valentines Day.