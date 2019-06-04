Rail cars fall from Susquehanna bridge

MATT BUTTONTHE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun Media Group

A covered hopper car sits on its side after it was fished out of the Susquehanna River Saturday morning. The car is one of two that fell off the CSX Railroad's bridge between Harford and Cecil counties, shown in the background, during Friday night's high winds. User Upload Caption: A covered hopper car sits on its side after it was fished out of the Susquehanna River Saturday morning. The car is one of two that fell off the CSX Railroad's bridge between Harford and Cecil counties, shown in the background, during Friday night's high winds.