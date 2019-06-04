Rail cars fall from Susquehanna bridge

MATT BUTTONTHE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun Media Group
A covered hopper car sits on its side after it was fished out of the Susquehanna River Saturday morning. The car is one of two that fell off the CSX Railroad's bridge between Harford and Cecil counties, shown in the background, during Friday night's high winds. User Upload Caption: A covered hopper car sits on its side after it was fished out of the Susquehanna River Saturday morning. The car is one of two that fell off the CSX Railroad's bridge between Harford and Cecil counties, shown in the background, during Friday night's high winds.
Crews work to secure a covered hopper car that fell from the CSX Railroad's Susquehanna River bridge during Friday night's high winds and floated downstream near the Route 40 Hatem Bridge Saturday morning. User Upload Caption: crews - Original Credit: BSMG
Two cars from a CSX frieght train fell from the railroad's bridge crossing the Susquehanna River between Harford and Cecil counties during Friday night's high winds. Both were recovered near the Cecil County side of the bridge. Two other cars remained flipped over on the bridge Saturday morning.
