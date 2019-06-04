Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Harford County

Rail cars fall from Susquehanna bridge

Two cars from a CSX frieght train fell from the railroad's bridge crossing the Susquehanna River between Harford and Cecil counties during Friday night's high winds. Both were recovered near the Cecil County side of the bridge. Two other cars remained flipped over on the bridge Saturday morning.

