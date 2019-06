Eliana Joslin, 8, of Bel Air, plays a game at Temple Adas Shalom's celebration of Purim. Ella Eidinter, center, and Ava Scheiner look on.

Mike Mullis and Denise Gordon perform a scene from the biblical Book of Esther on the holiday of Purim at Temple Adas Shalom near Havre de Grace Sunday.

Dozens of people, young and old, came together in Harford County this weekend to celebrate Purim, a Jewish holiday based on the biblical Book of Esther.

Bryna Zumer of The Aegis