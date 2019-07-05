Section of Route 23 closed, several houses evacuated after propane truck crashes in Jarrettsville

A section of Route 23 in Jarrettsville remains closed, plus several nearby residences had been evacuated, after a truck carrying propane crashed Friday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police and Harford County fire officials.

Route 23 was closed between Schuster Road and Salem Church Road, a distance of at least one mile, after the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. A tractor-trailer truck carrying propane struck a pole, which caused a valve on the vehicle to break, releasing the fuel, said Cpl. Estrin of the Maryland State Police barrack in Bel Air.

People were also evacuated from three nearby residences “as a precaution,” according to Estrin. There were no reports of injures, he said.

The Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company responded, with mutual aid provided by other fire companies from Harford County and York County, Pennsylvania, as well as the Harford County HAZMAT Response Team, according to Jennifer Chenworth, a spokesperson for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

First responders found an “active propane leak,” which Chenworth said was mitigated at 1:28 p.m. People who were evacuated from their residences were relocated to the Jarrettsville firehouse, according to Chenworth.

The state police are investigating the accident, according to Estrin.

