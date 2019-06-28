'Salute to Veterans' free concert Sunday at American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun

The Water Witch Fire Company, along with the other fire companies in Harford and Cecil counties, took fire equipment to Ocean City last week for display at the Maryland State Fireman’s Association convention and as entries in last Wednesday’s parade. The Water Witch Fire Company came home with two awards: Tanker 72 won “Best Appearing Tanker” 1,500 gallons and over, and EMS Captain Karen Mott of Conowingo, aka Mrs. Water Witch, won “Best Comic Entry.”

Congratulations to our own mayor Wayne L. Tome Sr. as he was inducted into the Maryland State Fireman’s Association Hall of Fame at the MSFA Convention last Tuesday, June 18.

Much sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Sherry Jackson who passed away on June 19. Condolences are sent to her husband Johnny Jackson and son Brian Jackson and family.

Cathy Bradley, Waibel Road, celebrated her birthday on June 22. Shirley Sentman subtracted a year from her age on June 23. William Corsey enjoyed greetings on June 24 as did Randa Thiele of Tome’s Landing. Dave and Becky Hipkins Guerrero celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on June 24, and my friend Harriett McMullen of Perryville celebrated her birthday on June 25. Tom Knight was a birthday celebrant on June 26 as was Lonnie Hayden. Linda Creswell Sheetz enjoyed best birthday wishes on June 27 and Rick Hopkins of Perryville celebrated on June 28.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Rob Job, formerly of Rising Sun. Much sympathy is extended to his mom, Pat Job and brother Bryan Job, and to their family and friends.

The VFW Post 8185 sponsored a monthly bingo June 18 at the post home on Susquehanna River Road. The bingo will take a summer break and resume on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo will start at 7 p.m. Take advantage of “Taco Night” at Post 8185.

American Legion Post 194 at 336 E. Main St. in Rising Sun offers music in the lounge area on Friday nights from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. and bingo every Saturday night. The “Dave Mark Band” will perform tonight, June 28, and DJ “Kruisin Karaoke” will entertain on July 5.

Check out the Bainbridge Museum at 6 S. Main St. in Port Deposit, on Saturday or Sundays from 1 to 5 pm. The historic bank building is a treat to see on its own.

The Upper Chesapeake Community Band will perform a one-hour free concert on Sunday at the American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun, beginning at 3 p.m. as their “Annual Salute to Veterans Program.” Retired or active duty veterans will be honored at this ceremony which is open to the public.

Mark your calendars for the second Friday in July. Sue Hornbarger reminded me that the Perryville Fire Company will sponsor a “Cash BBQ Bingo” on July 12 in Minker Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the games will begin at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale at $40 per person. Call Sue at 443-783-3439 for more details or to purchase tickets.

The Paw Paw Museum at 98 N. Main St. continues to open on the second and fourth Sundays through October from 1 to 5 p.m. The next open Sunday will be July 14. Stop by and meet new curator Kathleen.

All local churches and organizations are invited to participate in Bainbridge Day, Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Vendors and crafters are wanted for the celebration in Port Deposit as well. A donation of $10 per space is requested. Interested vendors can email me at jobierly69@aol.com with “Bainbridge Day Vendor” in the subject line. Bus tours of the former naval base will be offered at Gate 14. A Navy band ensemble will perform a free concert in the Presbyterian Church.