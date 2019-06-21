Port Deposit: VFW names Bo Manor's Christy 'Teacher of the Year'

The Ladies Auxiliary to the Water Witch Fire Company hosted a quarterly Cecil County-wide Ladies Auxiliary meeting on June 12. The Ladies held the dinner meeting at the VFW Post 8185. Representatives from all six Cecil County auxiliaries attended. In addition, Lori Denbow from the Ladies Auxiliary to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and several past Cecil County Ladies Auxiliary presidents were on hand for the business meeting. All enjoyed the meal catered by SubWorks in Perryville.

Amy Kauffer of Conowingo celebrated her birthday on June 13. Marie Tennis blew out 94 candles on her birthday cake on June 15. Richard Tome added a year to his age on June 17. Deanna Crabbe Tennis enjoyed birthday greetings on June 19 and Kelly Smith, daughter of Sam and Kathy Smith, celebrates today June 21.

So sorry to hear of the passing of a neighbor Earl LaRue on June 14. Sympathy is extended to his family and friends.

Bohemia Manor High School teacher Ashley Christy was honored as “Teacher of the Year” for the VFW Department of Maryland at the 99th VFW Convention in Ocean City during the first week of June. Christy was nominated by VFW Post 7697 in Chesapeake City and had been named “Teacher of the Year” for District 10 in February.

The Auxiliary to VFW Post 8185 entertained the Perry Point Veterans on June 16 at the post home. After a dinner prepared by Donna White and her crew, the veterans played bingo.

American Legion Post 194 at 336 E. Main Street in Rising Sun offers music in the lounge area on Friday nights from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. and bingo every Saturday night. DJ “Kruisin Karaoke” will entertain tonight. The “Dave Mark Band” will perform on June 28.

Tonight, the band “Bleech” will perform at Granite Run Taproom at 26 S. Main St. in Port Deposit from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Paw Paw Museum at 98 N. Main St. continues to open on the second and fourth Sundays through October from 1 to 5 p.m. The next open Sunday will be June 23. Stop by and meet new curator, Kathleen.

Mark your calendars for the second Friday in July. Sue Hornbarger reminded me that the Perryville Fire Company will sponsor a “Cash BBQ Bingo” on July 12 in Minker Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the games will begin at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale at $40 per person. Call Sue at 443-783-3439 for more details or to purchase tickets.

All local churches and organizations are invited to participate in Bainbridge Day on Sept. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Vendors and crafters are wanted for the celebration in Port Deposit as well. A donation of $10 per space is requested. Interested vendors can email me at jobierly69@aol.com with “Bainbridge Day Vendor” in the subject line. Bus tours of the former naval base will be offered at Gate 14. A Navy band ensemble will perform a free concert in the Presbyterian Church.