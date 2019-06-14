Port Deposit: Legion Post 194 to host Flag Day program

The 99th Annual VFW Convention and 92nd Annual VFW Auxiliary Convention took place last week at the Princess Royale Hotel in Ocean City.

Cecil County attendees included Bruce Edwards Jr., Stephanie Gibson, Anne Gibson, this writer and husband Rick from Port Deposit’s Post 8185; Wilma Van Ormer, Nancy Shenk, and Brenda Gardner from North East’s Post 6027; Terry Dawson, Bernie Dickens, Betty Dean, Karen Copenhaver, and Dee Russo from Elkton’s Post 8175; and Valerie Walls, Cathy Estep, and Cheri and Wally Brown from Chesapeake City’s Post 7687. Wilma Van Ormer received the top Mentor’s Award. Bruce Edwards Jr. of Perryville brought awards back to VFW Post 8185.

Julie Robichaud of North East celebrated her birthday on June 9 and Heather Flayhart added a year to her age on June 10. Friend Walter Andrews of Havre de Grace enjoyed birthday wishes on June 11 and Joanne Pontown celebrated her big day on June 13.

American Legion Post 194 at 336 E. Main St. in Rising Sun offers music in the lounge area on Friday nights from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. and bingo every Saturday night. The band, “Lost Train” will play tonight and DJ “Kruisin Karaoke” will entertain on June 21.

AL 194 will also sponsor a Flag Day program tonight. The Upper Chesapeake Community Band will play from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Old, worn, and tattered flags will be retired in a formal flag retirement/flag burning ceremony starting promptly at 7 p.m.

Good Shepherd School’s Strawberry Festival is set for Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. There will be rides, games, raffles, and lots of good food including fresh strawberries, strawberry shortcake and ice cream and strawberry milkshakes. The school is located at 800 Aiken Avenue, Perryville.

Happy Father’s Day on Sunday to all the dads out there including my husband and my two sons. Have a great day!

On June 21, the band “Bleech” will perform at Granite Run Taproom at 26 S. Main St. from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Paw Paw Museum at 98 N. Main Street continues to open on the second and fourth Sundays through October from 1 to 5 p.m. The next open Sunday will be June 23. The Port Deposit Heritage Corp. met last Thursday and a new museum curator was elected. George Maldeis assumed the office of president at the Annual General Meeting in April and turned the operation of the museum over to his assistant curator. Stop by and meet new curator Kathleen.

Vendors and crafters are wanted for Bainbridge Day in Port Deposit on Sept. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. A donation of $10 per space is requested. Interested vendors can email me at jobierly69@aol.com with “Bainbridge Day Vendor” in the subject line. Tours will be offered of the former naval base and a Navy band ensemble will perform in concert at the Presbyterian Church.