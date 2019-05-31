Port Deposit: Veterans honored around the region

A monument at the Chesapeake House Travel Plaza, located between Perryville and North East on I-95, was the site of a ceremony to honor Women Veterans last Friday, May 24.

Sponsored by the Department of Maryland Veterans Committee of the Disabled American Veterans, Friday’s ceremony honored all women veterans in general and Department of Maryland VFW Commander Denise Perry, of Edgewood, in particular.

Speakers included Tom Stein, Director of Turnpike Operations and John O’Neil, acting Executive Director of the MDTA, Commander Perry from the VFW and Dr. Joyce Thomas, Department of Maryland VFW Auxiliary President. Wally and Cheri Brown attended from VFW Post 7687 in Chesapeake City; Nancy Shenk represented VFW Post 6027 in North East; and Rick Bierly attended for VFW Post 8185, Port Deposit. The “Maryland Women in Military Service Monument” was erected at the Chesapeake House five years ago and was dedicated on Nov. 11, 2014.

VFW Post 8185 held two wreath-laying ceremonies on Sunday in honor of Memorial Day. The first was held at the grave of Jerry Skrivanek in Harmony Chapel Cemetery on Dr. Jack Road, Conowingo. Pvt. Skrivanek was the first local casualty in World War II and the namesake for Post 8185.

The next wreath-laying ceremony was held at the north end of Marina Park, Port Deposit. A luncheon followed at 8185’s post home located at 520 Susquehanna River Road. The following 8185 officers participated in both ceremonies: Commander Thomas Alexander, Senior Vice Commander Jim Rinehart, Junior Vice Commander Dan Sexton, Chaplain Albert Owens, and Past Auxiliary President Sarah Cunningham. In addition, Patricia Canfield and Boy Scout Troop 555 were also on hand.

Best birthday wishes go out to Jack Roth as he celebrated on May 25. My old friend Janet Jourdan of Dublin subtracted a year from her age on May 27 as did Loretta Nance of Elkton. Erika Waibel blew out 41 candles on May 29.

The Paw Paw Museum at 98 N. Main St. will continue to open on the second and fourth Sundays through October from 1 to 5 p.m. Stop by and meet Curator George Maldeis.

American Legion Post 194 at 336 E. Main St. in Rising Sun offers music in the lounge area on Friday nights from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The band “Take 2” will entertain tonight.

National Trails Day is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Conowingo Visitor Center, 4948 Conowingo Road, Darlington. Sign up to learn about local trails, participate in trail maintenance and clean-up, or just take a hike. There will be giveaways, a raffle and refreshments at the end of the program. RSVP by May 30 by calling 410-457-2427.

Relay for Life of Cecil County is in need of participants, teams and survivors. Chairman Sabrina Scholl and her committee is working hard to organize the 23rd Relay for Life event at Elkton High School. Relay is all about survivors, so sign up today online at www.relayforlife.org/elktonmd This year’s event is scheduled for June 1 from 2 p.m. to midnight at Elkton High School and stadium.

A modified Basket/Bag Bingo will be held during the 2019 Relay. Right after the lighting of the Luminaria at 9 p.m., the doors to Elkton High School’s auxiliary gymnasium will open and the bingo games will start at 10 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and extra cards and raffles will be available for separate purchase. You don’t have to participate in the Relay event to come to the bingo. Public is invited. Call Anne at 410-378-3338 for info. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.