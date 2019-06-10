Bel Air MVA shut down temporarily Monday morning as State Police investigate threat

The MVA in Bel Air was temporarily shut down Monday morning while Maryland State Police investigated a threat made by a woman at the building.

Around 9:20 a.m., a woman made some type of threat regarding a bomb, or something in her vehicle at the MVA at the corner of Route 24 and MacPhail Road in Bel Air, according to Ron Snyder, a spokesman for Maryland State Police.

“Everyone is safe, there is no threat,” Snyder said around 10:45 a.m. All roads had been re-opened and the MVA was back to normal operations.

The woman who allegedly made the threat was taken to a local hospital for an emergency evaluation, Snyder said.

State police swept the woman’s vehicle and found no sign of any explosives, he said.

This story will be updated.

