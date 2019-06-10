Last chance to purchase your tickets to Brews and O’s!
Maryland Harford County

Bel Air MVA shut down temporarily Monday morning as State Police investigate threat

The MVA in Bel Air was temporarily shut down Monday morning while Maryland State Police investigated a threat made by a woman at the building.

Around 9:20 a.m., a woman made some type of threat regarding a bomb, or something in her vehicle at the MVA at the corner of Route 24 and MacPhail Road in Bel Air, according to Ron Snyder, a spokesman for Maryland State Police.

“Everyone is safe, there is no threat,” Snyder said around 10:45 a.m. All roads had been re-opened and the MVA was back to normal operations.

The woman who allegedly made the threat was taken to a local hospital for an emergency evaluation, Snyder said.

State police swept the woman’s vehicle and found no sign of any explosives, he said.

This story will be updated.

