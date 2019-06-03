Pennsylvania man died after motorcycle crash in Port Deposit

A Pennsylvania man died after he tried to pass a school bus and lost control of his motorcycle in Cecil County.

Maryland State Police troopers from the North East barrack responded to the crash on Route 222 (Susquehanna River Road), north of Canal Road, near Port Deposit shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

John Smith, 25, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, attempted to pass an unloaded school bus on his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, losing control and traveling off the roadway, according to the preliminary report. Smith and his passenger, Brittny Winter, 24, of Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Smith was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace by Cecil County Emergency Service medics, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Winter was transported by Delaware State Police helicopter to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, where she is being treated for injuries, according to police.

The road was closed for about three hours while the Maryland State Police crash reconstructionist gathered evidence for the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the North East barrack at 410-996-7800, in reference to case 19MSP022995.