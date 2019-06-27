Fallston Barrel House chef wins burger competition at first Maryland Foodie Fest

The executive chef at Fallston Barrel House, won the burger competition at the inaugural Maryland Foodie Fest in Aberdeen last weekend.

Mike Fuggitti won with his jalapeno-bacon-wrapped meatloaf burger. The Barrel House serves craft beer, wine and food in Fallston.

Terence Tomlin won the seafood competition with his seared scallops with mango corn puree. Tomlin was the executive chef of Hawthorne tavern in Washington, D.C., and has experience opening a restaurant and cooking in other venues in the Washington, D.C., and New York areas.

The Maryland Foodie Fest was a family-friendly food festival, held at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, with food pairings and samples from restaurants throughout Maryland, craft beer and wine, vendors and live music.

The festival’s cooking competitions, which were open to both home and professional chefs, are the only competitions in Maryland sanctioned by the World Food Championships.

A portion of Foodie Fest’s proceeds benefited the Restaurant Association of Maryland Education Foundation, which seeks to enhance the food service and hospitality industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement.