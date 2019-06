First Lady Michelle Obama hugs some of the students from Magnolia Elementary School who helped her harvest the White House kitchen garden on Wednesday.

Magnolia Elementary students who joined First Lady Michelle Obama in harvesting the White House Garden Wednesday are, from left, Kimonna Henderson, Anotnio Negron, JessicaDewhirst, Kylah Cain-Ward and Donyell Lyons.

Five Magnolia Elementary School students, along with their peers from schools in Washington, D.C., Virginia and West Virginia, sat down with First Lady Michelle Obama Wednesday for a meal made with fresh produce from the White House garden.

