Early CPR credited with successful rescue of boy, 11, pulled from Joppa pool

An 11-year-old boy was taken to a Baltimore hospital on Monday afternoon after being pulled from a pool in Joppa, said fire officials who credit early CPR with saving the boy’s life.

The incident on Neptune Drive was reported at 1:47 p.m., according to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company’s post on its Facebook page.

The boy, who lives in the 600 block of Burlington Court in Edgewood, was with his family visiting in the first block of Neptune Drive in Joppa, said Capt. Michael Crabbs, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

“As soon as he was noticed at the bottom of the pool, someone jumped in and brought him up and immediately started CPR and called 911,” Crabbs said.

The dispatcher at the Harford County Department of Emergency Services 911 Center stayed on the line and provided “pre-arrival CPR instructions” to the caller, according to Joppa-Magnolia fire company’s Facebook page.

A Joppa-Magnolia member who lives in the area arrived within four minutes of the call and told the dispatcher the child was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Joined shortly thereafter by other Joppa-Magnolia members who responded in their personal vehicles, the member took over care and started basic life support for five minutes until a paramedic arrived to begin advanced life support, said John Terrell, spokesman for Joppa-Magnolia.

“Our volunteers definitely made a huge difference today and the early start to CPR when they called 911,” Terrell said. “It contributed greatly to the successful outcome we have so far.”

By the time the boy arrived at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, his heart was beating again, the fire company said. He was stabilized there and flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, where he remained in critical condition Monday evening.

“It takes a terrible situation and puts it in a better light. That call could be the most detrimental call or the call of your career,” Terrell said, adding in this case, it’s the latter so far, noting that the boy is still in critical condition. “Not everybody gets that.”

“It cannot be understated that early CPR played a significant role in this incident and greatly increased the child’s chance of survival,” the fire company said on its Facebook page and provided the following link for information on home pool and hot tub safety, https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/water-safety/home-pool-safety.html.

