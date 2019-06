A firefighter pulls open the rear door of a work van that caught on fire behind a Joppa automotive business Monday afternoon.

Firefighters try to contain a fire that engulfed two vehicles parked at a Joppa automotive business Monday afternoon.

Multiple vehicles caught fire behind an Joppa automotive business Monday afternoon. An employee said the fire was caused by a spark from a drill igniting gasoline. A fire company spokesman said on employee of Maryland Used Auto Parts suffered non-life threatening burns.

