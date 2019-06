The Millard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge, named after the longtime Maryland U.S. senator, is shown during its construction in the early 1960s.

Planning for the Northeast Expressway, as the John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway was called originally, began in 1952.

President John F. Kennedy dedicated the new Northeastern Expressway on Nov. 14, 1963, a superhighway that became part of the I-95 system and had a profound impact on life in Harford County. The President was assassinated eight days later. In April 7, the expressway was renamed the John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway.

