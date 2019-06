John Lassack was top EMS responder for 2013 for the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company.

The auxiliary members of the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company pose in the bay after the company's annual banquet Saturday night.

The Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company held its annual banquet Saturday night honoring members for their achievements in 2013. During the banquet, plans were unveiled for a future addition to the fire station.

Bryna Zumer, The Aegis