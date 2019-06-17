Family dog dies, woman suffers burn in Hopewell Road fire in Churchville

A woman was burned and a dog died in a fire in Churchville that caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 11:42 p.m. Friday night in a rancher in the 200 block of Hopewell Road, discovered by passerby, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

It took 25 firefighters from Level Volunteer Fire Company about 20 minutes to contain the fire, which started in the living room and caused $25,000 damage to the building and $25,000 to the contents, the fire marshal’s office said.

Owner Doris Barben, the only person who lived in the house, was taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore. She had second-degree burns on 18 percent of her body and suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the notice.

Barben’s dog died in the fire, the fire marshal said.

The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-836-4844.

