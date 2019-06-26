City of Havre de Grace to keep gym, auditorium once new middle/high school are built

Rather than tear down the Havre de Grace High School gym and auditorium once the new facility is built and open next year, the city of Havre de Grace is going to keep them, the mayor said.

“We believe the buildings are worth saving, they are still of sound construction and good bones,” Mayor William T. Martin said.

With nearly 1,000 seats, the auditorium is among the largest in Harford County, and Martin said it will complement the city’s arts and entertainment district.

The parks and recreation department always needs more space, Martin said.

“The county executive was very happy to hear that because they don’t have to demolish the building,” which Martin said is budgeted to be about $650,000.

Martin and County Executive Barry Glassman, among others, have met several times to discuss ownership of the building, and recently sent a joint letter of intent to Harford County Public Schools to surplus the building, he said.

The school system is working on its response to the letter, said Jillian Lader, manager of communications for Harford County Public Schools.

“The City of Havre de Grace is interested in finding a use for it and generally the county executive is in favor of having it stay in public hands,” said Cindy Mumby, a spokesperson for Harford County government. “The city is entrusted in saving it, so were we, but really felt it was more appropriate for city to take it on. The county was not interested in taking it on.”

To assume responsibility for the building, the school system must declare it surplus to the county, which in turn declares it surplus to the city of Havre de Grace at no charge, Mumby said.

Even though demolition of the existing buildings — which will be used for the 2019-2020 school year — is still at least a year off, the school system is working on contracts for the demolition this summer, and the school system needed to know if the gym and auditorium would be part of that contract, Martin said.

The mayor estimates it will cost the city about $150,000 a year to manage and maintain the auditorium

“I feel very confident in the direction we’re heading,” Martin said. “Is there a risk? Yes, slight, that we may end up carrying an elephant. Worst-case scenario, we sell it.”

Martin said the city will need to update the auditorium to turn it into “a modern day performing arts center,” including updated lighting, a new curtain and new seats, to name a few.

He’s hopeful the city will get some financial help on the work that needs to be done. Havre de Grace is working with various state organizations, like the Maryland State Authority and the Maryland Center for the Arts, to obtain grant money for renovations.

Martin envisions the Havre de Grace Arts Collective, which operates the Cultural Center at the Opera House, would oversee scheduling of the auditorium.

“This is very exciting,” Rebecca Jessop, executive director of the Arts Collective, said. “If it comes to be, it would be amazing. It gives more flexibility in what we can bring in so it really strengthens the cultural arts in the area.”

The high school auditorium could attract “completely different” kinds of acts that couldn’t come to the Opera House, which has just 200 seats, Martin said.

“There’s a threshold of what you can bring in,” he said.

With more seats, national acts could be brought in and keep ticket prices low, Martin said.

Bigger acts would bring more visitors not just to Havre de Grace, but also Harford County, Jessop said.

“That’s great for everybody.”

