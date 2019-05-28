Havre de Grace Police investigating shooting on Alliance Street, victim in critical condition

A man is in critical condition at a Delaware hospital after he was shot multiple times Monday night in Havre de Grace.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Alliance Street, according to Havre de Grace Police Cpl. Dan Petz.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken by Medevac helicopter to Christiana Hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

“There is no threat to the public, and all parties involved are known to each other,” Petz said.

Havre de Grace detectives are continuing to investigate.

