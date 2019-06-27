Havre de Grace to be featured in episode of travel show 'Road Trip Masters'

If you see two men driving around Havre de Grace this week in a gold 1968 Cadillac convertible, there is a good chance you have seen Brian Fulmer and Nick Kessler, co-hosts of the travel program “Road Trip Masters.”

Fulmer and Kessler, who are both middle-school teachers in the Parkland School District in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania — as well as travel enthusiasts — are spending the summer traveling to different locations along the Eastern Seaboard and Appalachian Mountains region to shoot episodes for the third season of their show. The next season, which is 10 episodes, is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime this fall, and the series is expected to be available on the Discovery cable network in the spring of 2020.

The show is currently available via Fun Roads, which can be seen on major cable and satellite providers or through Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV, according to the Fun Roads website.

Each episode of “Road Trip Masters” centers on a specific location, which Kessler described as “small-town Americana” communities that do not have as much tourist traffic as larger cities.

“Small towns are just homey,” Fulmer added. “It makes you feel like you’re at home.”

Fulmer, Kessler and their crew began shooting their Havre de Grace episode Tuesday, and they are scheduled to be in the city through Friday.

They started their shoot at the Vandiver Inn, a historic boutique hotel, on Tuesday. The Union Avenue destination has been home base as the crew fans out around the city, visiting hot spots such as the Backfin Blues: Creole De Graw restaurant, the Joey Jobes Gunning Decoys shop and Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, as well as the Concord Point Lighthouse and the Keeper’s House Museum, plus the City Yacht basin for fishing and sailboat racing.

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Havre de Grace decoy carver Capt. Joey Jobes, left, shows "Road Trip Masters" co-hosts Nick Kessler, from left, and Brian Fulmer how he paints duck decoys. The show is featuring the historic town in one of its 10 episodes in season 3. Havre de Grace decoy carver Capt. Joey Jobes, left, shows "Road Trip Masters" co-hosts Nick Kessler, from left, and Brian Fulmer how he paints duck decoys. The show is featuring the historic town in one of its 10 episodes in season 3. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Kessler said “first impressions are lasting impressions” when they pull into a community and travel along its main thoroughfare. Havre de Grace, with its Victorian houses, well-maintained properties and plaques marking the historic significance of structures around the city, gave the duo a great first impression.

“You know right away that this town has pride, and it’s true, blue Americana,” Kessler said.

The “Road Trip Masters” crew consists of eight people, including Fulmer, the creative director, and Kessler, the owner. Kessler’s wife, Laura, and their two sons — Alek, 16, and Kris, 14 — plus several recent graduates of The University of the Arts in Philadelphia also work on the show.

“Season three, these guys are just chomping at the bit, just great, hungry kids,” Fulmer said of the crew members.

The first season of the series, which aired in 2016, was shot by Fulmer, Kessler and Rich Woolf Jr.

Woolf, who currently works as a crew member on the “Sesame Street” children’s television series, is a former student and neighbor of Kessler, according to a 2016 profile in Allentown, Pennsylvania’s The Morning Call newspaper.

The series is currently produced through Laura Kessler’s graphic design company, Lark Design in Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania. She has produced various graphics for episodes, and the Kessler boys perform multiple duties such as carrying gear, recording sound and operating a drone camera.

“They love it — each place that we go, they enjoy experiencing what the town has to offer,” Laura Kessler said of her sons’ experience working on the series. “Each place we visit has a different feel, a different atmosphere.”

Fulmer is married with 6-year-old twin sons, and he said his wife and children have remained at home in Pennsylvania.

The crew works with local tourism bureaus in each community they visit. They worked with Bonnie Castillo, of the city’s tourism office, while in Havre de Grace Wednesday.

Castillo, who was preparing to escort the production crew to Jobes’ decoy shop and then the Decoy Museum — she drove a city-owned electric vehicle while Fulmer and Kessler followed in their Cadillac and most of the rest of the crew traveled in a van — expressed excitement about Havre de Grace being featured in a series airing on Discovery.

“We have a lot for the traveler to do and see, and hopefully they’ll get that out there for us,” she said.

Read more from The Aegis. »