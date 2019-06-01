Havre de Grace New Year's Eve Duck drop

Scott Serio / Baltimore Sun Media Group
The Ladies Auxiliary was selling t-shirts as a fundraiser for autism awareness during the annual New Year's Eve Duck Drop at Havre de Grace Middle School in Havre de Grace. Proceeds from this year's event, sponsored by the Susquehanna Hose Company, went to the Pathfinder for Autism Maryland group.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Scott Serio / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Members of the Susquehanna Hose Company test the lights on the 2016 and Duck light displays before the annual New Year's Eve Duck Drop at Havre de Grace Middle School in Havre de Grace. Proceeds from this year's event, sponsored by the Susquehanna Hose Company, went to the Pathfinder for Autism Maryland group.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
The annual New Year's Eve Duck Drop at Havre de Grace Middle School in Havre de Grace. Proceeds from this year's event, sponsored by the Susquehanna Hose Company, went to the Pathfinder for Autism Maryland group.