Havre de Grace: A busy July starts with Independence Day celebrations

Happy Independence weekend, dear readers! The patriotic and all-American independence celebration continues this weekend in Havre de Grace with the traditional parade traversing down Union Avenue from Lafayette Square (Legion Square) to Tydings Park at 2 p.m.

Concerts follow at 7 p.m. Either “The Amish Outlaws” in Hutchins Park, $10 tickets via Eventbrite or at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center, 450 Pennington Ave. or the Maryland Military Band concert in Concord Point Park, free admission. Fireworks follow the concert at 9:30 p.m. from the Susquehanna shoreline.

While at the visitor center, see the patriotic, red, white and blue tree in the front lobby.

First Fridays will be held in downtown Havre de Grace with a patriotic flair, 5 to 9:30 p.m. with music, food, games, vendors and family fun, 410-939-2100.

Display the flag tonight while you enjoy another Friday concert in Millard E. Tydings Park at 7:30 p.m. It is free, but bring chairs and picnics, if you like. No rain location. The concerts are sponsored by the Havre de Grace Arts Commission. Tonight, the 229th Army National Guard Band performs. Next week, New Direction band performs reggae and calypso.

July 5 is Workaholics Day. Let's all take a break this eve and join the crowds at First Fridays or the Tydings Park concert.

Since July is National Ice Cream Month, stroll to Bomboy’s Ice Cream Parlor on Market Street for the frozen treat to celebrate the birthday's of Ellianna Andreen (July 2), Logan Pentz (July 3), Peggy St.Amour (July 4), Katie Klisavage (July 5), Freida Peck (July 7), Grace Dennis (July 8), Ed Matthews (July 11), Taylor Brown (July 12), Scott Kirkendall (July 13). July wedding anniversaries will be remembered by Larry and Becky Dobson (July 5), Bob and Debbie Jobes (July 7), Gary Wasielewski and Amanda Shaffer (July 8), Dustin and Tara Werkheiser (July 8), Paul and Renee Stratton (July 10). Belated 55th anniversary wishes to Joe and Carole Rice (June 21). Do you want sprinkles on that? Congratulations all.

Look for red, white and blue at the Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Saturday morning, under the tent in Hutchins Park, at the foot of Congress Avenue, 9 a.m. to noon, 443-502-0092.

Celebrate the first newspaper printing of the Declaration of Independence on July 6, 1776, with a historic walking tour of downtown Havre de Grace. Ninety-minute tours are $10. 410-939-2100.

Sing a patriotic song at the open mike in Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888, from 7 to 11 p.m., Tuesday with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage.

Grace Place Serving Center will be flying the flag and serving a free, hot meal on Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., 410-939-2107. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

It's Christmas in July! The American Legion will host an arts, crafts and vendors show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13 at the legion, 501 St. John St., 410-939-0234.

The Havre de Grace Maritime Museum hosts a number of wonderful events this July. The museum and the HDG Green Team will sponsor the viewing of the film, “After the Spill,” about the Deepwater Horizon explosion and spill of 200 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, the worst ecologic disaster in North American history along the Louisiana coastline. Tuesday, July 9 at 7 p.m. in the museum, 100 Lafayette St., 410-939-4800.

Don Shappelle and The Pickups will perform live in concert at the museum, Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15. Don is a singer/songwriter from Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, who now resides in Perryville.

The museum hosts kid's story and craft time on Thursdays, starting July 11 at 10:30 a.m. with Sue Capp, who will read to the children, direct a craft and enjoy a snack with them. Free for toddlers to elementary school ages.

The museum hosts a public education course “Suddenly in Command,” a 3-hour boating safety course, on July 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. $25 enrollment fee. Free to kids under 13 with an adult and to first responders and active military. Reservations recommended. Contact Abe Spergel, 443-504-3880.

Lastly, the museum will host the Edna E. Lockwood (restored 2016/2018), the last sailing bugeye in the world, in Havre de Grace, Saturday, July 6, to Monday, July 8, as part of a National Park Service funded heritage sail of the Chesapeake. The chief curator at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will give a free lecture about the boat Sunday, July 7 at 7 p.m. Built in 1889 by John B.Harrison on Tilghman Island for Daniel W.Haddaway, the bugeye dredged for oysters in the winter and carried freight of lumber, grain or produce in summers. The boat mainly worked out of Cambridge until 1967. It was donated to the museum in 1973 and achieved landmark status in 1994.

It sounds like a lot happening for July. Please keep me informed at 226 N. Union Ave. or 410-939-6562. See ya!