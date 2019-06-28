Havre de Grace: 'Summer Art Splash' opens at Arts by the Bay tonight

June rolls by, dear readers, with another Friday evening concert in Millard E. Tyding's Park at 7:30 p.m. It's free, but bring chairs and spread a picnic, if you like. Heck, since June is National Dairy Month, bring some ice cream. No rain location. The concerts are sponsored by the Havre de Grace Arts Commission. Tonight: The Dean Sapp Band plays blue grass music. On July 5, the 229th Army National Guard Band performs.

The Arts by the Bay Gallery will host its "Summer Art Splash" featuring artists Larry and Jean Priebe, tonight from 7 to 9 p.m., 307 St. John St., 410-409-1336 or 410-939-1818. Show opening, reception, cash bar, hors d';oeuvres, light refreshments.

Buy the fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables of June at the Havre de Grace Farmers Market, under the tent at Hutchins Park, foot of Congress Avenue, every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Independence Day Commission is getting ready for the big Fourth of July celebration (on Saturday, July 6). Traditional independence Day t-shirts are available at the Havre de Grace Visitors Center, 450 Pennington Ave. Limited sizes; from past years, $5.

Learn local history and take a guided historical walk through tree-lined streets. Enjoy a 90-minute walking tour from the Havre de Grace Historic Preservation Commission. $10. Call 410-939-2100.

Happy birthday wishes to Cathy Vincenti (June 24), Neil Willoughby (June 25), Greg Hebding (June 27), Pam Mason (June 28), Stephen Formwalt at Blue Heron Gifts (June 30).

Lots of June brides! Happy wedding anniversary wishes to Mitch and Jessica Shank (June 25), David and Laurie Dawson (June 25), Jason and Jill Hartsfield (June 26), Todd and Laura Starkey (June 27), Chad and Amy Deal (June 28), Mike and Sheila Smith (June 28). Congratulations to all.

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day. I may have missed the date, don't you miss the test though. If in doubt, find out.

Friday, awake Babe the Blue Ox; it's time to celebrate Paul Bunyan Day. OK, OK, don't laugh … it's a big deal to my friends in Minnesota!

Sing a song to the blue babe at the open mike in Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St. 410-939-8888, Tuesday, July 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage, your hosts.

The City of Havre de Grace Tourism Office presents First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace on July 5, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with a patriotic twist.

Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave. Call 410-939-2107 for details. Dedicated volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

Happy Fourth of July on Thursday! While in the patriotic mood, celebrate June 28 (1778) for the Revolutionary War battle of Monmouth (New Jersey). Continue the patriotism … did you know that only 2 men actually signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4? They were John Hancock, who signed in an enhanced script "so that King George III would not need to use his spectacles to read it,” and Charles Thomson. Most of the remaining delegates confirmed by signing the document on Aug. 2, but the last signature was not added until five years later.

July 6 Independence Day events include the parade at 2 p.m., the Amish Outlaws concert at 7 p.m. in Hutchins Park, Concord Point Family concert at 7 p.m. in Concord Point Park, fireworks at 9:15 p.m. to be shot from waterfront at Concord Point Park.

That's this fireworks display, dear readers! Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!