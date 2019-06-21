Havre de Grace: Plenty to do as summer officially begins

Shades of “Midsummer's Night Dream,” dear readers; today is the summer solstice. Summer officially begins with the solstice at 11:54 a.m. Visit Susquehanna State Park or the North Park Trail to experience a little of William Shakespeare's midsummer madness.

Enjoy another Friday concert in Millard E. Tydings Park tonight at 7:30 p.m. It's free, but bring chairs and picnics if you wish. No rain location. The concerts are sponsored by the Havre de Grace Arts Commission. Tonight: Dear Creek plays classic rock. On June 28, the Dean Sapp Band plays blue grass music.

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market meets under the tent at Hutchins Park, at the foot of Congress Avenue every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon until November. Buy flowers, fresh vegetables and fruits and other treats from local vendors.

Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Call 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

Sing a song to summer at the open mic from 7 to 11 p.m. with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage on Tuesday at Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888.

Improve your knowledge of Havre de Grace history with a guided, historical walking tour by appointment. Schedule a 90-minute walking tour through downtown tree-lined streets. $10. Call 410-939-2100.

Rainbows will color June which is Pride Month. Join the Harford County Upper Chesapeake chapter of PFLAG and St. John's Episcopal Church for Harford County’s first Pride event on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m., at Concord Point Park. Free. Arts, music, food and family friendly.

Our veterans may remind you that the G.I. Bill was signed on June 22, 1944. Thank you, veterans!

Aha! This week even has a day of relaxation built in. June 23 is "Let it go” day. Let yourself go this Sunday.

Vacation Bible School of St. Patrick’s invites young people to join them in the wild, this Monday through June 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Zoom in; focus on Jesus. Grab your camera and take the wild adventure with them; as they seek out exotic animals and find snapshots of real life encounters with Jesus in Scripture. Email annemarie.dirndorfer@archbalt.org.

The Havre de Grace Maritime Museum sponsors a shrimp and BBQ fest on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. “under the big tent” at Frank J. Hutchins Memorial Park, 121 St. John St. Tickets: $40 at the museum or Visitor Center or call 410-939-4800. Artisan smoked foods by Route 40 barbecue; Old Bay steamed shrimp, pork ribs (with chef Nic Galloro’s famous rub), pulled pork, barbecue chicken, salads, beverages with wine and beer, desserts. Activities include 50/50 raffles, bingo, Popp-Opens, pick a prize.

The Cultural Center at the Opera House features the Epic Moves Dance Academy performing Saturday at noon and 4 p.m., 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005, www.OHHDG.org. On Thursday, Roger Girke and the Wandering Souls will perform live in concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15. Girke is a blues guitarist, singer and songwriter.

My Puerto Rican neighbors reminded me that June is national Caribbean-American heritage month. During June, we celebrate the ways that Caribbean-Americans have enriched our society and added to the strength of America. Visit www.caribbeanamericanmonth.org. This has been declared by Congress and the White House since 2006.

Adios. That ends this column! Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!