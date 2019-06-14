Havre de Grace: Pirate Fest at the Lock House on Saturday

Wave it proudly, dear readers, for today June 14 is Flag Day.

“Flag Birthday” was originally observed June 14, 1885 by school teacher B.J. Cigrand and the pupils in the Fredonia, Wisconsin public School District 6. The year 1885 was the 108th anniversary of the official adoption of the Stars and Stripes by resolution of the Second Continental Congress in 1777.

By June 14, 1894, Cigrand and Leroy Van Horn organized, in Illinois, the American Flag Day Association which encouraged 300,000 Chicago school children to participate in patriotic observances. New York and Philadelphia also held Flag Day exercises. On May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson established Flag Day by proclamation, as the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777. On Aug. 3, 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed an Act of Congress designating June 14 of each year as National Flag Day.

Display the flag tonight while you enjoy another Friday concert in Millard E. Tydings Park, at 7:30 p.m. It is free. but bring chairs and picnics, if you like. No rain location. The concerts are sponsored by the HDG Arts Commission. Tonight, Out of Time Band plays 60s and 70s music. Next week, Dear Creek Band plays classic rock. Heck, fill the thermos and celebrate June 17 as National Iced Tea Day!

Salute the U.S. Army Flag since June 14 is the official birthday of the U.S. Army. Thank you veterans and active members.

June 15 is Smile Power Day; so brighten up and smile at everyone you meet on Saturday morning at the Havre de Grace Farmers Market under the tent in Hutchins Park, at the foot of Congress Avenue, 9 a.m. to noon. 443-502-0092.

Patriotic birthday cakes of red, blue and white are wished to Michael Mathias (June 14), Linda Kirkendall (June 15), Jeremiah Seepersad, David Redding, Tony Silvestri, my aunt Irma Harding (June 16), former city councilman Richard Tome (June 17), former City Hall receptionist Phyllis Fenwick (June 18), and Elizabeth Nemeth (June 19). Blessed anniversary wishes to Michael and Priscilla Mathias (June 17). Congratulations to all.

Fly the Jolly Roger flag when pirates take the city of Havre de Grace on Saturday at the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House, 410-939-5780. Pirate Fest Family Day includes, food, fun, games, music, contests and maritime demonstrations.

Sing a patriotic song at the open mike in Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John Street, 410-939-8888, from 7 to 11 p.m. Tuesday with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage.

Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal on Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Call 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads and grandfathers in readership land, Sunday!

The Havre de Grace Maritime Museum will host "Trees for the Future” Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m., a talk with John Leary, the Director of Trees for the Future. 1OO Lafayette Street, 410-939-4800.

The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005, will host several events coming up. Saturday at 8 p.m., a Bohemian Rhapsody singalong will be lots of fun as you sing along to subtitles on the screen as the film rolls on. Sunday at 7 p.m., Sherri Robbins will host an evening "Songbird's Journey" with original music in styles of funky folk, bluesy jazz and a touch of Americana. Tuesday at 7 p.m., the African-American filmmakers showcase features “Down in the Delta.” Rosa Lynn sends her druggie daughter Loretta and her children Thomas and Tracy away from the big city to live with their uncle in the ancestral home in rural Mississippi.

Rainbows will color June which is LGBT Pride Month.

Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!