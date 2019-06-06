Havre de Grace: First Friday and Jazz & Blues Fest highlight weekend

First Friday, dear readers, is tonight in downtown Havre de Grace from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy a family friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets with bands performing on every block, café seating at restaurants, food trucks, merchandise vendors, store specials, kids zone, classic cars, and more. Call 410-939-2100.

The Havre de Grace Arts Commission sponsors its 2019 summer concerts in Millard E. Tydings Park on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Free, no rain dates. Bring your own seating and picnic. Fill the thermos since June 10 is National Iced Tea Day. Tonight: The Acoustic Turnpike band plays bluegrass music. On June 14, the Out of Time Band plays music from the 1960s and 70s.

This weekend marks the Havre de Grace Jazz and Blues Fest with highlighted acts all weekend. Some acts will be hosted at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005, website OHHdg.org. The film, "Deep Blues" will be shown Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by the Havre de Grace High School Jazz Concert Band from noon to 2 p.m. The Eric Byrd Trio continues the beat at 2 p.m. with the Cab Calloway orchestra performing 5 to 7 p.m.

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market meets under the tent at Hutchins Park, at the foot of Congress Avenue, every Saturday morning, from 9 a.m. to noon. Buy flowers, fresh vegetables and fruits, and other treats from local vendors.

Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Call 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

Continue the music at the open mike in Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888, with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage.\

June birthdays will be celebrated by Dillon Pentz (June 2), Andrew Michael Mathias (June 3), Jackson Transparenti, Dustin Werkheiser (June 7), Paul Leedom (June 11), Sandy Matthews, Carlie Hopps (June 12), Adelyn Mae Buxton (June 13), Michael Mathias (June 14), David Redding, Tony Silvestri (June 15). Blessed wedding anniversaries to Gordon and Leona Leffler (June 4), Ryan and Amy Weitzel (June 7), Fred and Charlotte Gregory (June 8), Michael and Priscilla Mathias (June 17). Special birthday wishes to Isabella Reeling celebrating her first birthday from her great grandmother. Congratulations all.

As the school year closes, congratulations to the graduating class of 2019. My best wishes also to all my fellow teachers and school support staff for another school year completed. May you have a very relaxing and enjoyable summer “vacation.”

Are you feeling crowded? Jupiter is closing in. Our solar system's largest planet will be at its closest approach to Earth and brighter than ever on June 10. Starting at about 10 p.m., look southeast to see a big, glowing orb just above the horizon.

Beaming grandparents Carole and Joe Rice Sr. and parents Paula and Joe Rice Jr. , told me that grandson, Colin Rice just graduated from Towson University. Congrats Colin!

Happy anniversary wishes to Jim and Nancy Dryden (June 8). Jim volunteers at the HDG Visitor Center with me.

You may be a film aficionado for “Monsters and Men,” on Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cultural Center at the Opera House as part of the African-American Filmmakers showcase. The film is about the aftermath of a police killing of a black man. 121 N. Union Ave. 443-502-2005.

Another film showing is located at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, 100 Lafayette Street, 410-939-4800 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The film "Coywolf" is about a new breed mixture of western coyote and eastern wolf now found in rural and urban areas. free. Sponsored by the HDG Green Team.

This Saturday, the Relay for Life will be held in Havre de Grace streets. Next weekend, June 15, the pirates will land at the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House for a rousing good time.

Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or at 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!