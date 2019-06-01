Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame 2016

Bobby Parker for The Record / Baltimore Sun
Inducted into the Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame Friday were, from left, Catherine W. Burks; Dr. Joiie A. Cizewski; Dr. Valeria Cizewski Culotta; Rosemary Hatem Bonsak representing her late brother Thomas J. Hatem; and Christopher Scott Hurst. Student presenters included, back from left, Kenny Sumpter, Toni Grad, Aylssa Farraro, Patrick Hauf and Thomas Crites.
Catherine W. Burks speaks during her induction into the Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame. A 1946 graduate of Havre de Grace High School, Burks is a retired mathematician, who worked for the Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground and the Defense and Treasury departments.
Five distinguished alumni, Catherine W. Burks, Dr. Jolie Cizewski, Dr. Valeria Cizewski Culotta, the late Thomas J. Hatem and Scott Christopher Hurst were inducted into the Havre de Grace Hall of Fame on Friday during a special assembly at the school.
