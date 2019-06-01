Maryland Aegis

Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame 2016

Five distinguished alumni, Catherine W. Burks, Dr. Jolie Cizewski, Dr. Valeria Cizewski Culotta, the late Thomas J. Hatem and Scott Christopher Hurst were inducted into the Havre de Grace Hall of Fame on Friday during a special assembly at the school.

Bobby Parker for The Record / Baltimore Sun
