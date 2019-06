ALLAN VOUGHT AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Emily Tillman, center, is flanked by the crew from the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps who saved her life when she went into cardiac arrest while at work in July, from left, Sherry Moore, Zachary Coyle, Christine Heintz, Dwaye Owens and Jessica Fiedler. They were honored at the corps' annual banquet in Level on Saturday, March 18, 2017.