Friends and family of James Bradley Sr. gather to honor him for his service and to celebrate his 90th birthday.

From left: Edward Ducote, James Bradley Sr., his granddaughter Christine Bradley and son James Bradley Jr. pose for a picture June 7, when Bradley was honored for his military service.

Members of the Grande View community in Pylesville gathered last Saturday, June 7, to honor their friend and neighbor Jim Bradley Sr., a World War II veteran whose 90th birthday fell on the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

