Harford continues to encourage parents to talk to their children about addiction, mental health

Harford County government is continuing its addiction prevention campaign this summer with its latest multi-media efforts encouraging parents to talk to their children about substance abuse and mental health.

As part of its efforts, the county’s two billboards and 45-second public service announcements in two movie theaters are meant to prompt conversations that can sometimes be difficult, for parents and their children, said Cindy Mumby, a spokesperson for Harford County government.

It’s a way to capture the younger generation, she said.

“We’re trying to head off an addiction and to give families, children, the information they need so they just never try [drugs] in the first place,” Mumby said. “We know how addictive opioids are, people can take them once and it leads to addiction.”

Harford Talks was developed by the Harford County Department of Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy to help families have these important conversations.

“Parents tell us they struggle with these topics,” Amber Shrodes, director of Harford County Community Services, said. “They worry about what is age appropriate, and how to approach subjects like overdose, recovery and suicide. But children want to have this dialogue with the adults in their lives.”

In recent focus groups conducted by the Harford County Department of Community Services, high school students said their number one wish is for parents and teachers to have a better understanding of mental health. Students also said they want adults to recognize the signs of addiction, depression and suicide, and they want to feel more comfortable talking to adults about mental illness.

To help families prepare for these conversations, the county developed www.HarfordTalks.com, a website offering parents and children an array of resources about these sometimes-difficult issues.

The website offers age-appropriate conversation starters and tips on how and when to raise these topics. In addition, the website offers tools to guide more specific discussions, including how to talk to children when a friend or family member is in active addiction, what parents who are in recovery or who have experienced a mental health crisis should say to their kids, and how to discuss addictions to video games and social media.

Through September, the Glassman administration will be airing 45-second public service announcements in Harford County movie theaters showcasing the new campaign. They feature a series of humorous, “awkward conversations” and reassure parents that talking to their kids about substance use and mental health does not need to be uncomfortable.

The PSAs will run at the Regal Theater in Bel Air and the Horizon Theater in Fallston, where they will be seen by an estimated 130,000 moviegoers this summer.

“Schools do a good job messaging over the school year, but there’s a gap,” Mumby said. “Where can children be found over the summer? The movie theater — we can meet families where they are.”

Matt Button / The Aegis A billboard along Route 1 in Bel Air and another of the same in Havre de Grace encourages parents to talk with their children about drug and drug use. A billboard along Route 1 in Bel Air and another of the same in Havre de Grace encourages parents to talk with their children about drug and drug use. (Matt Button / The Aegis)

Billboards on Route 1 in Bel Air and Route 40 in Havre de Grace will also promote Harford Talks. The billboards show a teen declining to smoke marijuana, and direct parents to ask their children what they would do in this situation. Together the billboards are anticipated to reach more than 630,000 impressions.

“They are seen at a time when children are a captive audience, in the car with their parents,” Mumby said. “It’s a good time to have a conversation with them. Sometimes it can be really awkward — this can help parents acknowledge and overcome.”

With parents driving and children in the backseat, there’s not only a physical distance but also a psychological distance that often allows both sides to open up more, she said.

This summer’s Harford Talks campaign is the latest marketing tool in the administration’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and strengthen families.

“With everything we do in local government, we know that nothing is more powerful than parents talking to their kids,” County Executive Barry Glassman said.

“Harford Talks gives parents the resources they need to start these conversations and keep them going. Our goal is for every child who is feeling depressed, or contemplating suicide, or who may have questions about substance abuse and overdose, to feel comfortable talking to a parent or another trusted adult.”

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS