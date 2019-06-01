Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Harford's Amtrak bridges

The Amtrak Northeast Corridor passenger rail line has three drawbridges in Harford County, one of which will be upgraded and the other two which could be eliminated under a federal study released in late December.

