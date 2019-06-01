Harford's Amtrak bridges

Sean Welsh, The Baltimore Sun / Baltimore Sun
The New Year's Day sunrise is seen through Amtrak's bridge crossing the Susquehanna River between Perryville and Havre de Grace. The railroad plans to replace the bridge with a new, wider span, which will cost an estimated $1.1 billion. The bridge is one of three on the Amtrak line in Harford County.
JEN RYNDA | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun Media Group
A sweeping study of Northeast Corridor rail improvements recommends eliminating the Gunpowder River bridge, above, and rerouting tracks through southern Harford County.
The Amtrak Northeast Corridor passenger rail line has three drawbridges in Harford County, one of which will be upgraded and the other two which could be eliminated under a federal study released in late December.
The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group