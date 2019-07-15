Eight new, two returning Harford school board members sworn in

The new Harford County Board of Education was sworn in and seated Monday evening with two returning members and eight new members, including a new student representative.
Joyce Herold, Roy Phillips and Patrice Ricciardi were appointed to the board, while David Bauer, Kathy Crmello, Rachel Gauthier, Sonja Karwacki, Jansen Robinson and Tamera Rush were elected in November.
Gauthier and Robinson were members of their previous board. Robinson and Bauer ran unopposed in November.
“This is an important event and I am very much looking forward to working with this board. I don’t know that I’ve seen a board change eight members in one night,” Superintendent Sean Bulson said. “This board represents a really interesting array of talents I know we can draw on to best serve our students.”
After being sworn in, the board went into closed session to discuss a personnel issue and was to hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., when the new president and vice president of the board were expected to be elected.