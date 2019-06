Jen Rynda / BSMG

School Resource Officer Senior Deputy Robert Kovacs, center, is surrounded by Cpl. Christopher Rosette, top, booth security Kristen Adams and Lt. Tom Gamble, right, while they all dance in front of public information specialist Kyle Andersen for the lip sync challenge video they are making at Harford County Sheriff's Office in Edgewood on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.