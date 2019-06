Athletic fields and parking areas are flooded along Juniata Street in Havre de Grace Wednesday night, as Lilly Run, in the background along the tree line, overflowed its banks in the heavy rain.

Traffic along both East and West bound Route 40 in Aberdeen were flooded causing traffic problems as motorists tried to navigate the deep rushing water covering both sides of the hoghway Wednesday evening.

Heavy rains in Harford County have Department of Emergency Services officials concerned about potential flooding on Wednesday and Thursday, especially in low lying areas and also in northeastern Harford County where a dam on Little Deer Creek is in danger of failing.

The Aegis