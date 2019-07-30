Advertisement Advertisement Harford County Harford Maryland Harford Farm Fair 2019 Thursday and Friday By Matt Button Jul 29, 2019 | 8:15 PM Scenes from the Hartford County Farm Fair 2019 Thursday and Friday. (Matt Button) Next Gallery PHOTOS Harford County Farm Fair 2019 Saturday Advertisement Harford County Harford County Harford Farm Fair 2019 Wednesday Jul 29, 2019 IronBirds vs Hudson Valley Harford County Farm Fair 2019 Boys 2 MEN Edgewood sign cleanup Harford County Farm Fair 2019 | PHOTOS Best places to get ice cream in and near Harford County | PHOTOS Bel Air Sprouts store opens |Photos Havre de Grace Independence Day Parade