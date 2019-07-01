Laurel Brook Road Bridge in Fallston, Boggs Road Bridge in Forest Hill to close for four weeks

Bridges in Fallston and Forest Hill will be closed for about a month beginning next week for cleaning and painting.

The Laurel Brook Road Bridge just east of Bottom Road in Fallston will be closed beginning on Monday, July 8 for about four weeks. The bridge is over Overshot Branch, which is a tributary of the Little Gunpowder Falls.

The Boggs Road Bridge, between High Point and Grafton Shop roads in Forest Hill, is set to close a day later, on July 9, also for about four weeks. It goes over Long Branch, a tributary of Winters Run.

Both will be closed for cleaning and painting, according to the Harford County Department of Public Works – Bureau of Construction Inspections.

It is part of an ongoing summer project to refurbish some of the county’s bridges, according to Cindy Mumby, a spokesperson for Harford County government.

Local residents and emergency vehicles will have access to their properties up to the work zones, but no traffic will be permitted over the bridges until the work is completed.

Travelers should follow posted detour signs or make other arrangements during this closure. Additional information is available by calling 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

An online map of this and other planned county road closures is on the county website athttp://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.