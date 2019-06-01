Habitat for Humanity Crazy Build

Brian Krista / The Aegis

Liz Barrett and her 7-year-old daughter Lily stand with their new home being constructed behind them during the second day of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna's Crazy Build in Havre de Grace on Sunday, July 9. One-hundred workers, 50 local and 50 with the Habitat Road Trip Crazies, combined their efforts to build a new home on Eugene Drive in Havre de Grace over the course of two days this weekend.