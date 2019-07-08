Two dogs die in Harford house fire

Two pets died and another suffered from smoke inhalation after a house fire Sunday evening in Harford County.

The cause of the fire, which was reported around 5:49 p.m. in the 2500 block of Gladstone Court, remains under investigation, according to a notice from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The owners were not home at the time of the fire, which began in a bedroom of the single-story, rancher-style house, the fire marshal’s office said.

It was discovered by a neighbor and it took 30 firefighters from the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company about 20 minutes to extinguish. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom with extensive smoke, soot and water damage throughout the home, according to the fire marshal.

Two dogs perished in the fire, and a cat suffered “severe smoke inhalation,” according to the fire marshal. The fire caused approximately $50,000 in damage to the home and another $50,000 to its contents.

The homeowners are being assisted by friends and family.