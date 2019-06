Participants work out during Girls Fitness Night for the Girls Run the Nation program at Red Pump Elementary School on May 22.

More than 185 students and inspiring women attended the Girls Fitness Night at Red Pump Elementary School in Bel Air on May 22.

Girls Run the Nation, a wellness program for girls in K-5th grade, celebrated its inaugural class at Red Pump Elementary School in Bel Air on May 22 with a Girls Wellness Night.

