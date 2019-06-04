Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Military Veterans and Athletes compete at the MD State Fair. Maryland State Fair is UnFAIRgettable. UnFAIRgettable was this year’s theme for the Maryland State Fair and that is exactly how it was for many of the Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Students. September 7, Freedom Hills TRP’s Military Drill Team performed for the Horses Helping Maryland’s Military Show Case. The drill team, comprised of Master Sgt Christopher Roberts, AirForce, Sgt. Cecelia Kress, AirForce, Sgt Monika Karaczun, Army and Katherine Intano, civilian from Elkton, MD were amazing.