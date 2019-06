DAVID ANDERSON AEGIS STAFF, The Aegis

Jamey Struve, right, of Bel Air, a second cousin of the late Army Chaplain Rev. Clark V. Poling, stands with Rev. John McElwee, left, of Grace Assembly of God in Bel Air, and her husband John after a memorial service held at the Bernard L. Tobin American Legion Post 128 in Aberdeen to honor Poling and his three fellow 'Four Chaplains' Saturday.