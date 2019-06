Fire extensively damaged a home in the 1300 block of Marigold Court in Riverside Wednesday morning.

The house fire on Marigold Court in Riverside on Wednesday morning was caused by an overloaded powerstrip, according to fire investigators.

More than 45 firefighters and equipment from several Harford County fire companies battled a fire that extensively damaged a Riverside home on Marigold Court on Wednesday morning. Six people were displaced, fire officials said.

